Age 71, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marcia Whittemore officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Judy was born April 4, 1949, in Owosso, the daughter of Alvin and Gertrude (Miller) Cords.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1968, and was a member of Trinity Fellowship in Ovid.
Judy enjoyed playing Bingo and volunteering in the community wherever she could. Most of all, Judy looked forward to attending her grandchildren’s events. She never missed a dance recital or holiday show. You could always find her on a fall Friday night at football games cheering on her favorite cheerleaders and majorette. She also attended many volleyball games and loved spending time with her grand-dog, Ellie.
She married David Shane in Corunna Feb. 14, 1994.
Through the years Judy was a day care provider as well as a lifetime member of the Corunna VFW Post 4005 Ladies Auxiliary.
Judy is survived by her husband David; children Heidi (Chad) White, Heather (Robert) Klockziem and Calvin Sprague; sister-in-law Lynda Cords; brother Robert (Virgie) Cords; grandchildren Kali, Jacob, Cassie, Carly and Aaliyah; beloved pup and cat, Buddy and Sissy; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, brother Cliff Cords and sister Jean (Jerry) Spinning.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
