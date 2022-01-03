Duane C. Carr

Age 92, of Morrice, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Chesaning Nursing Home.
Duane was born in Bancroft at home on Sept. 8, 1929, to Wayne and Beatrice (Thayer) Carr. He graduated from Morrice High School in the class of 1948. On June 12, 1949, he married Evelyn Lewis at Perry Methodist Parsonage. Duane worked for 40 years at Johnson Control and enjoyed golfing, bowling at Riverbend and trap shooting at the Shiawassee Conservation Association. He was also a C.B. club member.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years Evelyn; children David (Lynda) Carr of Aurora, Illinois, Diane (Dale) Wolverton of Fowlerville; grandchildren Marla (Brent) Becker, Dania (Chris) Bogart, Amy (Michael) Morton, Alex (Ana) Carr, Holly Carr, Chris (John) Bright and Derek Wolverton; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews; and the special adopted family of the Harlachers in Morrice.
He was predeceased by his son Ron Jay Carr.
There will be a memorial service announced at a later date. Arrangements by Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Perry Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to the Shiawassee County WIN Center in Owosso.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.