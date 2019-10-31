Age 89, of Owosso, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. Walter Katt will officiate with burial in Wilkinson Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at the funeral home.
Elaine was born on March 4, 1930 in Venice Township, to the late Harry and Edna (White) Brandt. On Oct. 1, 1949 Elaine married Alfred J. McEwen in Flushing and together they raised two sons. Elaine enjoyed bird watching, bingo, camping with her family, and playing cards, but her greatest joy was her grandchildren. She was a member of the Byron United Methodist Church and the Durand Senior Center.
Elaine is survived by her two sons James (Debra) McEwen of Durand and Douglas (Melanie) McEwen of Centennial, Colorado. Her grandchildren Angela Finch of Raleigh, North Carolina, Thomas (Megan) McEwen of Durand, Jonathan (Nicole) McEwen of Hastings, Gregory (Misa) McEwen of Walled Lake, and David McEwen of Centennial, Colorado; also her great-grandchildren; Ivan Finch, Emersyn McEwen, and Dane McEwen.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Alfred on Oct. 10, 1994, her brothers Duane, Glenn, and Lyle. Her sisters Maretea, Madeline, Geraldine, Carol, Lavon, and Margaret.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. McEwen’s name are suggested to the Byron United Methodist Church, or the Durand Senior Center.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.