Barbara (Winzer) Lee Richards

Barbara Lee (Winzer) Richards, known as Bobbi to her friends and family, was born Oct. 5, 1933, to Margaret Clara (O’Connell) and Leo Ernst Winzer. She graduated from Hartland Consolidated High School in 1950, having started school when she was only 5 so her older brother would not have to walk to school in the dark alone. Bobbi was a hard worker, helping her father run a local grocery store while working on the family farm. She met Walter Richards after she graduated from high school and the two married Oct. 9, 1954. They were married until his death Feb. 24, 2018.
Bobbi became a school bus driver and drove for Linden schools for 25-years and touched the lives of thousands of K-12 students through her caring and kindness. Bobbi loved doing crosswords and jigsaw puzzles. Her dry sense of humor was always a refreshing pleasure. She was an excellent baker, especially pies and cookies, and shared her love through her cooking. Bobbi was strong and resilient and shared her life lessons with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Bobbi passed away in her sleep on Feb. 10, 2022. A visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes Perry Chapel.
Bobbi leaves behind her children and their partners: Sara (Chris) Price, Kathryn Perez (Stephen Thaller), and Martha Richards (Bob Sisco); grandchildren Crystle (Arnold) Martin, Martha (Greg) Nolkemper, Audrey (Jessi) Yeager, Katie Kent, Joanna (Jeremy) Luchenbill, and Robert Perez; great-grandchildren Madilyn Mahoney, Collin and Broderick Nolkemper, and Jyllian, Devon, Corissa, and Isabell Luchenbill.
Bobbi was an big animal lover and to celebrate that we are including the list of furry friends who will miss her: Mama cat, Bella Rose, Blue, Sparty, Zoe, Rebel, Mr. Pokeylope, Yeti, Naomi, Hank, Willow, Walter, Arlo, Alice, Cyan, Hank, Max, Starbucks, and Sopha-loaph, Marta, Doc, Inigo Montoya and Rosey Posey.
