Age 88, of Perry passed away March 23, 2020.
She was born July 20, 1931 and was the youngest child of Elpha (Kerr) and Lee Bowerman’s 10 children.
Helen married Robert Wilson and they spent 24 years together raising their four children and enjoying family life. After Bob’s death, she married Robert Sheehan. She and Bob spent the next 44 years together. Family was very important to Helen and she was always happy to be surrounded by her family.
Helen worked as a secretary at Perry High School and at the Michigan Education Association. In 1992, Helen and Bob moved to Las Vegas where they enjoyed golf, sunshine and volunteering.
Helen was the volunteer coordinator at Red Rock National Recreational Area and she served as the choir director of the Sun City Silvertones. Both she and Bob volunteered at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Wednesdays were reserved for volunteering at MountainView Hospital where Helen was chosen as a Nevada Volunteer of the Year for her work in the surgical waiting room.
She also spent time volunteering as a Medicare counselor. After returning to Michigan, she enjoyed sewing items for the annual bazaar at St Mary Catholic Church.
She was an accomplished pianist, seamstress, cook and anything else she put her mind to. She enjoyed sports, especially playing golf and watching the Michigan State University Spartans. She loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in anything. She spent much of her life in Perry and was a proud member of Perry High School’s Class of 1949.
Helen loved and was loved by her family. She will be greatly missed by her children Beverly Wilson of Battle Creek, Sue and Ron Hammond of Perry, Mark and Jane Wilson of Brighton and Beth Wilson of Grass Lake.
She was the best grandmother possible to her grandgrandchildren Kurt and Laura Hammond, Jessica and Mark Anderson, Stephanie Wilson, Peter and Belinda Wilson, Nicholas Grover and Heather LaFave, Natasha and Mike Wilbur, Zachary Wilson and Alexandria Bushong, and John Wilson; and great-grandchildren Blake Hammond and Erivae Haas-Vienna, Luke, Grace and Jacob Hammond, Issabella Anderson, Lilia and Westley Grover, Michael and Isla Rose Wilbur, and Maximus and Charlie Wilson.
Helen was blessed to have so many people in her life and she will be missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary and a card was sent for all occasions.
Helen is also survived by her constant companion and protector, Sissy, her “little dog.”
Helen was predeceased by her husbands, Robert Wilson in 1972 and Robert Sheehan in 2017. She was also predeceased by her siblings Thelma Broker, Tommy Bowerman, John “Jack” Bowerman, Alta Bowerman, Elizabeth Coakley, Martha Bowerman, Leroy Bowerman, George Bowerman and Harold Bowerman.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial will take place at a later date and internment will be in Roselawn Cemetery at that time.
Memorials in her honor are requested to the Perry Educational Foundation, Robert T. and Helen J. Sheehan Scholarship Fund at Perry High School, PO Box 777, Perry, MI, 48872 or The Animal Foundation, 655 N. Mojave Road, Las Vegas, NV 89101.
