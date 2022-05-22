Age 58, of Owosso, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
She will be remembered by her family as a beloved wife and best friend and as a loving, devoted mother to her children.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso.
Crescent was born November 8, 1963 in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Peter and Shirley (Radant) Haas.
She attended Mt. Pleasant High School and graduated in 1981. While there, she met her future husband, Charles Norman II, in the drum line of the school’s marching band. These high school sweethearts got married in 1987 in Mt. Pleasant, and they remained together for the rest of Crescent’s life.
Crescent graduated from Central Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science degree. She then continued her education at Eastern Michigan University, earning a Master of Arts in counseling.
For more than a quarter of a century, Crescent devoted herself to helping her patients, which included both adults and children. Her skill, empathy and compassion allowed her to provide her them with the tools to overcome some of life’s most difficult challenges, including depression, addiction, grief, trauma and the challenges of parenting. She was regarded as an expert in her field by multiple attorneys and judges within our courts system.
Crescent’s outside interests included skiing, photography, gardening and travel. She also maintained a lifelong commitment to the Girl Scouts of America. She was a member as a child and went on to serve as a scout leader to many troops over the years. She helped run the Sunny Woods Day Camp in Owosso for nearly 20 years and referred to it as her “annual summer vacation.”
Crescent is survived by her husband, her children — Jacqueline Norman and Charles G. Norman III — her siblings, Mark (June) Haas, Linda Tippett and Connie (Kevin) Beltinck; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests memorial contributions to support Sunny Woods Day Camp.
Make checks payable to Sunny Woods Day Camp, 5303 Brewer Road, Laingsburg, MI 48848
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
