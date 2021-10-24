Age 90, of Cabot, Arkansas, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
Graveside Service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at West Haven Cemetery.
Richard was born Jan. 24, 1931, in Pontiac, the son of Robert and Hazel (Davis) Bayne.
He was a past president of the Lions Club, served as a Justice of the Peace for Saginaw County, and was a Freeland Board Trustee. Richard was an official auctioneer for the county 4-H Club for many years and was honored with a pavilion being named after him.
Richard married G. Patricia Bissell in Saginaw in 1950.
He retired from Dow Chemical’s engineering department and was co-owner of Bayne’s Apple Valley Farm in Freeland from 1967 to 1976.
Richard is survived by his wife Patricia; daughters Susan (Tim) Gay, Lori (Mitch) Forrest and Patti Tomczak (Burt); son Norman (Gail) Bayne; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
