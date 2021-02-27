Leo Francis O’Dea

Age 95, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at his home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.
Leo (Murph) was born Dec. 27, 1925, in Flint, the son of John and Irene (Dutcher) O’Dea.
He graduated from St. Paul’s and went on to proudly serve in the United States Army Air Corps during WWII, from 1943-46 in the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron in Europe.
Leo was a member of the Elks Club and American Legion, and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, reading, and baseball.
He married Jane Mudar in Owosso on April 27, 1957. She later predeceased him on Aug. 27, 2010. Leo retired from Johnson Controls in Owosso after 38 years.
Leo is survived by sons Stephen (Monica) O’Dea, Murphy (Goreti) O’Dea, Thomas O’Dea and Sean O’Dea; daughters Mary (Carl) Sobel and Irene (Russell) Wendt; brother Mike O’Dea; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by wife Jane O’Dea; daughter Catherine Virginia; his parents, brothers Lawrence O’Dea and William O’Dea; and sisters Catherine Mahaney, Patricia Mahaney and Irene Gorman.
Leo and Jane were loving grandparents of nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
