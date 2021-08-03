Age 86, of Lake City, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Quiet Creek Assisted Living home in Falmouth.
Lucille was born July 15, 1935, in Owosso to Fred and Alice (Aymor) Lauback.
She was married to John H. Schneider Jr. in Owosso in 1953. John preceded her in death Sept. 13, 1984.
Lucille worked at the Missaukee County Courthouse and held positions as deputy clerk and deputy treasurer. She retired in 2009 after 25 years. She was a member of the Lake City Chapter of Red Hat Society and also an active member of the Lake City United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir. Lucille enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. She was an avid reader and seamstress, and loved baking with her grandchildren.
Lucille is survived by her children John H. III (Linda) Schneider, Michael L. (Janie) Schneider and Penny (Robert) Root, all of Lake City; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and brothers Jack (Leona) Lauback of Tennessee and David (Kathy) Lauback of Howard City.
Besides her husband John, Lucille was also preceded in death by her parents, infant son Phillip, and brothers Richard and Fred Lauback.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City with Judy Coffey officiating.
A time of visitation will take place from noon until the service Friday. Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lake City United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family and words of comfort and memories may be shared online at holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
