Carolyn Mae Coughlin Stasa

Age 80, of Chesaning, went home to our Lord Jesus on his birthday, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Ascension St. Mary’s in Saginaw.
A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at McGeehan Funeral Homes, Martin Chapel, with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 7 p.m.
Carolyn was born March 25, 1941, to Ivan and Helen (LeClear) Stanick in Owosso.
She married Patrick Coughlin March 24, 1962. He predeceased her May 19, 1991, after 29 years of marriage.
She married Richard Stasa on June 29, 2002. They celebrated 19 years of marriage.
Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, and an excellent homemaker. She worked at Sarah’s Attic, IGA, Colonial Motel and Chesaning Rest Home throughout her life. She loved being with her family, attending their Labor Day bashes and going up north. Carolyn enjoyed hosting holiday parties, her grandchildren, preparing food and decorating for everyone. Carolyn also enjoyed gardening and attending Chesaning’s Showboat.
Carolyn is survived by her husband Richard Stasa; children Shawn and Darla (Coughlin) Bowers, Chris and Dawn (Coughlin) Lawcock, Deb (Coughlin) Kalisek, and Diana Coughlin and Jami; grandchildren Kristie, Brad, Michael, Nick, Michaila, Samantha, Keegan and Kaitlyn; great-grandchildren Kyle and Parker; and brothers Norman (Marcia) Stanick and Gary (Daral) Stanick.
She is predeceased by her parents, first husband Patrick and sister Phyllis.
Online condolences may be made at mcgeehanfh.com.
