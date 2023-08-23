James Clare Smith

Age 77, of Cheboygan, passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at McLaren Hospital in Petoskey.
Funeral for Jim will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the service Thursday.
James C. Smith, devoted husband, father and grandfather, was born on July 11, 1946, to Clare and Betty (Johnson) Smith in Owosso. He departed this world on Aug. 19, 2023, at McLaren Hospital in Petoskey, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. Jim’s journey began in Owosso, where he graduated from Owosso High School in 1964. He continued his education at Lansing Community College, graduating in 1968 with a degree in business that would shape both his successful careers.
In 1965, Jim and his father Clare, started a venture that would shape their family’s legacy. Together, they founded Smith Automotive, a business that would flourish under Jim’s leadership for three decades. The spirit of family and dedication flowed through the veins of this business as Jim, wife Kathy and their children Paula, Jimmy and Holly came together to nurture and grow their family business.
Jim’s entrepreneurial journey took a new turn in 1994, leading him to the captivating landscapes of northern Michigan. On Mackinac Island, he found success anew as a real estate professional, sharing his love for the island’s beauty and charm with others. He continued this chapter, until his full retirement in 2014, leaving a lasting mark on the island.
Beyond his professional endeavors, Jim had a passion for life’s simple pleasures. He found joy on two wheels, pedaling through Michigan on his bicycle, and he nurtured a love for tennis that he passed on to his son Jimmy through Wednesday night tennis league he organized and ran at the Emerson courts throughout the 1980s. But his greatest pleasure was summers up-north with his grandchildren — loving, guiding, teaching and mentoring them into adulthood.
Jim’s love story with Kathleen Smith, his true soulmate, began on Jan. 23, 1965. Their love story spanned 58 years of marriage and more than 60 years of joyful life experiences. They were a steadfast team, raising a family and facing life’s challenges hand in hand.
In the last chapter of his life, Jim’s love and dedication shone even brighter as he became a devoted caregiver to his beloved wife Kathy, after her stroke. A true testament of their extraordinary bond, he cared for her with tenderness and strength for nine years.
Jim leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion, survived by his wife Kathy; children Paula A. Smith, James M. Smith (Debbie Beamish) and Holly (Rob) Gilroy; cherished grandchildren Zack and Alex Smith and Annie, Katie and Abby Gilroy; and his sister Jean (Tom) Dugalech.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother Jeffrey Smith.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to their caregiver Jolie Socolovitch, for her unwavering commitment and love, as well to sister-in-law Connie Miller for her care and support. And a special thanks to Bernie LaHaie and all the lunch buddies at Cheboygan’s Eagles Club for their fellowship and support.
Jim’s guiding light will forever shine in the hearts of his family and all who knew him. His dedication, strong work ethic and delightful sense of humor will be cherished as we remember a life well-lived. May he rest in eternal peace.
