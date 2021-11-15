Barbara Goodwin

Age 75, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 8 p.m. today.
Barbara was born May 23, 1946, in Saint Johns, the daughter of James and Mildred (Miculka) Blaha.
She graduated from St. Paul High School, class of 1965.
Barbara was a member of Shiawassee County CERT and past member of ABWA.
Barbara worked at Memorial Healthcare for 20 years as a ward clerk and human resources director.
Barbara is survived by her sons Robert (Nora) Goodwin and Daniel Goodwin; daughter Amy (Dave) Moon; grandchildren Kayla Poppiti, Brittany Goodwin, Shelby (Anthony) Foster, Kyle Goodwin, Cody Moon and Blake Moon; great-grandchildren Landyn Foster, Cruz Foster and Madalynn Foster; brothers James (Jeanne) Blaha and Daniel (Gena) Blaha; sister Kathleen Coe; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents James and Mildred Blaha.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
