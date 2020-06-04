Age 80, of Ovid, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, of natural causes, surrounded by her family at Ovid Healthcare Center.
A private family service will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ovid at a later date.
Rita was born in Owosso April 7, 1940, the daughter of James Charles and Alice Beatrice (Carpenter) Gallt. Rita graduated from Ovid High School with the class of 1959. She married Glenn Hehrer Jan. 16, 1960, in Ovid.
Rita loved quilting and enjoyed teaching people how to quilt. She enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, bowling, genealogy and sewing. She spent many years as a Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout leader and softball coach. Her grandchildren will remember her tea parties she hosted with them and trips to Drummond Island.
Most of all, she loved her family and treasured time spent with them. She worked at Ovid-Elsie Animal Clinic as a receptionist for several years. She was a member of Job’s Daughters.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Glenn Hehrer; children Renee Barton, Gwendolyn Hoyle, Joanne and Kevin Kellermann, and William and Rhonda Hehrer; sister Diana Jones; brother James Gallt; grandchildren Camron, Robyn, Michael, Katie, Amanda, Kyle, Whitney, Keith, Ian and Evan; many great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her fur baby, Hector.
She was preceded in death by her parents, father and mother-in-law, brother Dennis (Dawn) Gallt, brother-in-law Kurt Jones, grandson Joseph Andrew Hehrer and great-grandson JR Hehrer.
Memorials may be made to American Alzheimer’s Association or your local humane society. Online condolences can be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
