Harold ‘Stoney’ W. Stone

Age 92, of Durand, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at McLaren-Flint Hospital.
A celebration of life will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Durand Eagles. Arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
Harold William Stone was born Jan. 16, 1930, in Durand, the son of Edwin and Verna (Ferguson) Stone. On May 30, 1953, he married Lorraine Steel. Harold served in the United States Army Airborne 457th. He was a member of the Durand VFW, AMVETS, American Legion and Eagles Club. Harold enjoyed golfing, bowling, shooting pool, Detroit Tigers baseball and Detroit Lions football. Prior to his retirement he was employed by General Motors Fisher Body Plant No. 1 for 33 years.
Harold is survived by his wife Lorraine Stone; children Diane (Dan) Money, Daniel (Susie) Stone, Carolyn (Leonard) Dora and Debbie Armbrustmacher; grandchildren Toni Blankenship, Brian Frankovich, Leara Garner, Melissa Dora, Aaron Allen, Krystal Herrandez-Castelan, Erik Stone and Andrea Thompson; many great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers Stewart and Bob Stone; sister Beatrice; granddaughter Ami Renshaw; and son-in-law Dale Armbrustmacher.
Memorial contributions in Harold’s name are suggested to the American Alzheimer’s Association.
