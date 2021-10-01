Age 74, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Christine was born Aug. 28, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of Lorne and Janet (Rypstra) Clemes.
She graduated from Adrian High School, and attended Sienna Heights College and the University of Michigan.
Christine was a devoted wife, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed reading, fishing, camping and gardening, most of all Christine loved spending her time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She married Robert Anderson in Adrian Jan. 4, 1969.
Christine worked at The Adrian Telegram, Northside Animal Hospital, and she was on the Owosso School Board for 15 years, with which she served as president for five years.
Christine is survived by her husband Robert Anderson; daughter Katie (Jeremiah) Johnson; son Sean Anderson; grandchildren Madison Ackley, Nick Ackley, Isaac Anderson, Adam Anderson and Abby Anderson; siblings Jeff (Jean) Clemes, Dave (Lisa) Clemes, Janet (Bruce) Rearick, Tom Clemes, Julie Clemes, Paul Anderson, Carole Schaefer, Tom (Barb) Anderson and Pat Skvarenia; along with many other loving friends and family.
She was predeceased by her father Lorne Clemes, mother Janet Clemes, granddaughter Jaimie Ackley, brother-in-law John and niece Amy Labert.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.