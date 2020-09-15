Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Owl’s Nest Assisted Living.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. James Bare officiating. Burial will follow at Flushing Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 11 a.m. Thursday until the time of service.
Carol was born June 1, 1937, in Owosso, the daughter of Wendell and Grace (Rhodes) Doan.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1955, and attended Lansing Community College where she earned an associate’s degree in accounting.
Carol enjoyed being outdoors tending to her flowers and gardening. She had a love for animals especially her dogs, Buddy and Beau.
She married John Tierney Feb. 14, 1991. He predeceased her in 2008.
Carol retired from Johnson Control after many years of service as inventory coordinator.
Carol is survived by her sons Donald (Wendy) Seelhoff and Thomas (Karen) Seelhoff; grandchildren Lyndsay (Aaron) Pumfrey, Ryan (Samantha) Seelhoff, Donny (Cassandra) Seelhoff and Daniel (Krista) Seelhoff; nine great-grandchildren; sisters Elaine Louise Doan, Darlene Grace (Ronald Lee) Heart; and many nieces and other loving family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her husbands Donald Seelhoff and John Tierney, and son Richard Seelhoff.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
