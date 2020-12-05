Age 78, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3 2020.
John was born Sept, 15, 1942, the son of Joseph and Dolores (Hutchinson) Woodbury.
John graduated from Owosso High School in 1960. He attended Ferris State University, Michigan State University and John Wesley College. He was the third generation to operate Woodbury Sheet Metal Inc.
John loved all sports, but especially playing softball, basketball and skiing. Other hobbies included flying his airplane and boating. His favorite places were the beaches of Frankfort and Hutchinson Island, Florida. All of the beloved family dogs were closed in his heart.
John is survived by daughters Cathy Woodbury and Lori Woodbury of Florida; son Mark (Tammi) Woodbury of Owosso; sisters Sharon Kinsey and Karolyn (Dennis) Holmgren; brother John (Jill) Allen; nieces Teresa Holmgren and Jeana Allen; and nephews Scott Kinsey, Brian Holmgren and Joey Allen.
John was predeceased by parents Joseph and Dolores Woodbury, and brother-in-law Art Kinsey.
There will be no services at this time.
Donations are suggested to the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
The family would like to thank the staff of Pleasant View for their professional and thoughtful services while John was in their care.
