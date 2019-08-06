Age 74, of Ovid, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Oliver Woods.
Ron was born Jan. 14, 1945, in St. Johns, the son of Tom and Mary (Deming) Paksi. He graduated from Ovid High School in 1962 and worked as a machinist at MACO Tool Co., from which he retired in 2009.
On May 17, 1969, he married Connie J. Fultz in Byron and they celebrated 50 years of marriage in May.
Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing and being in the out of doors. Surviving are his wife, Connie; son Michael Paksi of Kansas City, Missouri; brother James (Donna) Paksi of St. Johns; sisters Jane (Terry) Cressman of Muskegon and Judy (Dan) Cervany of Naubinway; dear friends Dave and Sandy Hedges, and Peg and Terry Gulick; and great (and special) nieces, Abby and Kate Maurer.
He was preceded in death by his brother John Paksi.
The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns from 5 to 8 p.m. today, Aug. 6, and funeral services will take place at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, with the Rev. Tom Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ovid.
The family due to high sensitivity ask that no flowers be sent and donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S. W., Kilburn, GA 30047 or American Heart Association or United Church of Ovid.
