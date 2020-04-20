Travis Mark Allen

Age 50, of Bancroft, passed away at his home Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Private family services will take place with burial in Summit Cemetery in Williamston. A public celebration of his life will be announced by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Bancroft.
Travis was born Sept. 18, 1969, in Sault St. Marie, to Edwin Mark and Carol Ann (Curtis) Allen. He graduated from Laingsburg High School with the class of 1987 and spent his life as a maintenance man and doing general labor. On June 18, 2005, Travis married April Anne Ross at the Ovid United Methodist Church.
Travis was a hard worker; he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and being outside. Some of his favorite pastimes was playing World of Warships and music. Travis was an animal lover from childhood and enjoyed having chickens to care for.
Travis is survived by his wife of 14 years April; daughter Lauren Allen; stepson Nathan Lewis; only brother Jodi Allen; nephews Shaun, Justin and Joshua; mother and father in-law, Sualla and David Ross; and brother-in-law Bill (Jody Linnartz) Ross.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions in Travis’s name are suggested to a college fund for daughter Lauren.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
