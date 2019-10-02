Age 54, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at his home.
A memorial service will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Corunna VFW. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Owosso at a later date.
Pat was born Aug. 27, 1965, in Owosso, the son of Leonard and Mildred (Griffin) Tkaczyk.
He graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1984.
Pat loved the outdoors, especially camping and fishing. He enjoyed spending time in Ludington and Rifle River. Pat was very active with the VFW and the fish fries. He also liked taking trips to the casino.
Pat was a “Jack of all trades” spending his time working in construction and roofing.
He is survived by his siblings Linda Kinsey, Gary (Rosie) Tkaczyk, Grady James (Marilyn) Tkaczyk, Becky Good, Annette Bleisner and Ted (Debbi) Peck; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
Pat was predeceased by Dennise Taylor, his parents and brother-in-law John Good.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
