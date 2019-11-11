Age 85, of Owosso, passed away at Memorial Healthcare Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Owosso Church of Christ, 2005 S. M-52. The Rev. Fred Jones and the Rev. Jeremy Wittwer will officiate.
The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until the service.
Edward was born June 2, 1934, in Owosso to Carl and Nancy (Hancock) Shaw. He graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1952 and served his country faithfully in the U.S. Air Force.
On June 25, 1966, Edward married Dora Sereseroz in Owosso and together they raised two daughters. Edward worked at Owosso Motor Products for 45 years, from which he retired. He enjoyed reading and learning new things, he also enjoyed family, fitness and health.
Edward is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dora; daughters Tina (Kevin) Levi and Teresa (David Jr.) Holguin; grandchildren Quentin (Celene) Levi, Camerin (Ashley) Levi, Makayla (Cody) Cinnamon, Kyler Holguin and David Holguin; great-grandson Elias Levi; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ruby Herrick and brother Orville Serr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Shaw family.
