JoAnn Velting

Age 62, of Perry, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, in her home after a long battle with cancer.
She was born in Owosso, on July 24, 1960, the daughter of Merle and Betty (Frazier) Britton. She graduated from Perry High School in the class of 1978 and earned her associates degree from Baker College in finance. On Feb. 5, 1994, she married Dennis J. Velting.
JoAnn was a long-serving member of the community. For 31 years she was city treasurer of Perry, she also served on city council for many years.
JoAnn spent her free time at yard sales in the warmer months and crafting, she enjoyed card making, painting and working with stained glass. She most enjoyed time spent with her children and husband.
Throughout her life Joann was always there to lend a helping hand or a shoulder to cry on. She opened her home to family and friends alike during trying times.
JoAnn is preceded in death by her parents, Vance and Betty Irene (Frazier) Britton, brothers, Rodney Britton and Raymond Britton and two infant brothers, Mark and Matthew Britton.
She is survived by her husband Dennis; children Melissa Britton of Carlsbad, New Mexico, Michael and Amanda (Hodgkinson) Velting of Traverse City and Matthew Velting of Perry; two beloved grandchildren Ava and Isaiah Calderon of Carlsbad, New Mexico; brother Robert and Sharon (Ross) Britton of Lansing; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Perry Chapel. The Rev. Deanna Shaw will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.
