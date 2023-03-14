JoAnn Velting

Age 62, of Perry, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, in her home after a long battle with cancer.

She was born in Owosso, on July 24, 1960, the daughter of Merle and Betty (Frazier) Britton. She graduated from Perry High School in the class of 1978 and earned her associates degree from Baker College in finance. On Feb. 5, 1994, she married Dennis J. Velting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.