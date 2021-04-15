Age 70, of Bay City, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at McLaren Bay Regional.
After heroically surviving breast cancer in 2019, Geraldine “Geri” sadly succumbed to her COVID-19 related issues. Geri was born to Dolores and Edward Murray Jan. 18, 1951, in Bay City and lived most of her life in the area. She was known as “Dolly” when she was a little girl.
Before Geri retired, she spent most of her working life in sales, from homes to phones. Geri had many passions. Geri was a fantastic cook, but an even greater food critic. She knew local chefs and restaurants and was probably the best cook in the competitive Murray clan. She also enjoyed plants and flowers: She loved planting and gingerly caring for them, and visiting local gardens.
One gift she had was creating flower arrangements and sewing home decor and kitchen accessories that always sold-out at local craft bazaars. She worked a sewing machine like a virtuoso violinist. She could mend, design, and create practically anything.
Young Geraldine was certainly the life of the party and her love of socializing and chatting with friends and strangers alike stayed with her as she got older. She enjoyed luncheons, dinner gatherings and casino trips with her close friends. Geri, along with all of her sisters, but definitely not her brother, was a wildly enthusiastic shopper — food, clothes, furniture and anything else imaginable. Even though Geri was perhaps the worst person on Earth to back a car out of a driveway, she was Bay City’s best known backseat driver. Her travel and driving advice from the back was always offered willingly and often.
Geri was predeceased by both of her parents, brother Edward Murray, son Tommy Zielinski and grandson Joseph Biskupski.
Left to appreciate her memory are her children Lisa (Robert) Biskupski-Pangborn (and granddaughter Jessica Garcia); Daniel (Kristen) Biskupski and granddaughters Payten (John) Laverty (and great-granddaughter Saylor), and Paige (Kevin) Lobodzinski and great-grandchildren Charleigh, Evan and Cora.
Also surviving Geri are her siblings Debbie (Randy) Miller, Tina (Dave) Payne, Tim Murray and Karen (George) Gawne. Geri will also forever be missed by Sophia, her trusted feline roommate.
Also surviving are many special nieces, nephews and good friends, along with her best friends Janet Loeffler and Mary Kay Bogart.
A memorial for Geri will take place at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
