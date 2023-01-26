Margaret A. Hemenway

Age 81, of Byron, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Funeral services will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Linden Chapel, 209 E. Broad St., Linden.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%..
Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%.
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 5:51 pm
Age 81, of Byron, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Funeral services will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Linden Chapel, 209 E. Broad St., Linden.
Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. until the service Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Parkinson’s Foundation.
Margaret was born May 15, 1941 in Morrice, the daughter of Frank and Arlene (Young) Spencer. She married Clarence Hemenway on June 13, 1959 in Perry. Margaret lived in Byron for over 40 years and was a member of Byron Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband Clarence; children Frank (Marti) Hemenway, Roylene (Doug) Blackman, Grant (Angie) Hemenway, Edie (Lewis) Burghardt, Shawn (Kevin) Woodgate, John Hemenway and Charity (Mike) Hemenway; son-in-law Jim Staples; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Leroy; sisters Patricia, Rosemary, Lois and Frances; and daughter Laura Staples.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.