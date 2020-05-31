Age 74, of Owosso, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor.
Private funeral services will take place Tuesday, June 2, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Rick Finley officiating. Graveside services will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens at noon.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. today and from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Norman was born May 5, 1946, in Muskegon Heights,the son of Norman and Erma (Sarade) Mendham.
He graduated from Corunna High School and was a member of UAW Local 659.
Norman proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from February 1966 to April 1967.
He married Denise Marie Lloyd in Grand Blanc March 26, 1983.
Norman enjoyed playing drums with several area groups for more than 28 years, most recently with the Sweet Water Band.
Norman retired after 30 years of service with General Motors, the last seven at the Flint Metal Fabrication Plant.
Norman is survived by his wife Denise; children Michelle (Rick) Finley, Scott (Tana) Lloyd, Scott (Angel) Medham and Robert Petrosky; grandchildren Mersadeez (Kory) Costello, Labon Tottingham, Cheyenne Mendham, Bailey Mendham, Nathan Mendham, and Todd and Mandy Mendham; eight great-granddogs; sisters Barbara Werner, twins Sharon Bates and Sheryl (Mike) Butler, and Mary Harvath; brother David Mendham; brother-in-law Daniel Nanasy; several nieces and nephews; two great-nieces; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, son Norman C. Mendham and sister Carrie Nanasy.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
