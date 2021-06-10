Age 51, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Owosso, passed away suddenly June 5, 2021.
Randy is survived by his children Amber Berkompas, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Dorian Chandler, of Louisville, Kentucky; grandson Byron Berkompas, of Jacksonville, Florida; brothers Chris (Cheryl) Chandler, of Ovid, and John (Jenny) Chandler, of Carthage, Missouri; and special companion Cindy Campbell, of Louisville, Kentucky.
He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Carol (Pierce).
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Ovid, with the Rev. Derrick Fisher officiating.
Family will receive visitors from 9:30 a.m. to the time of service Friday. Randy will be laid to rest in Louisville, Kentucky.
