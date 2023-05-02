Hester Ann Diffin (Balcom)

Age 88, of Bancroft, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 5 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Swartz Creek Church of Christ with the Rev. Paul Holland officiating.
Updated: May 2, 2023 @ 1:15 pm
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the service Friday, at the church.
Hester was born Aug. 8, 1934, in Beech Grove, Arkansas, the daughter of Melvin and Hettie (Smith) Busby.
Hester was an active member of Swartz Creek Church of Christ. She enjoyed crocheting and fellowship with her church family.
Hester was a devoted Christian wife and loving mother. She cherished taking care of her children over the years.
Hester is survived by her children Cheri Lee Poe, Myrna J. Wintermote, Mitchell Lee Ross and Richard R. Balcom; 20 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; along with several other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard E. Balcom,; daughters, Phyllis Ann Cooper and Dianna Lynn Gibson; 3 great-grandchildren; and parents, Melvin and Hettie Busby.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
