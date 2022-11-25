Mary Spencer

Age 83, of Wilmington, North Carolina, formerly of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, at her home.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Nelson House Funeral Home in Owosso.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Age 83, of Wilmington, North Carolina, formerly of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, at her home.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Nelson House Funeral Home in Owosso.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Nelson House.
Mary was born Dec. 21, 1938, to Russell and Marjorie (Kocek) Tripplehorn. She was born and raised in Michigan. After a 20 year marriage to Michael Kulhanek, she married Hal (Bud) Spencer on April 1, 1978. She was the mother of five sons.
Mary attended the Garrett School of Theology at Northwestern University and became a pastor of the Eastwood United Methodist Church in Flint. During her years of service, she was privileged to participate in the Oxford Round table in Oxford, England. She also spent time as an Exchange Pastor on the Island of Jersey, off the coast of France. Upon retirement from her parish in Flint, she moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she worked with recovering drug addicts and continued to teach in the church. After leaving Las Vegas, Mary moved to Wilmington, North Carolina where she resided until her death. She wrote several plays and poems, having two books published.
She is survived by her sons Michael (Barbara) Kulhanek, Mark (Lisa) Kulhanek, Matthew (Laurie) Kulhanek, Daniel (Masha) Spencer and Mac Henry Spencer; stepchildren Gary (Kia) Spencer, Rosann (Timothy) Felver, Bobby (Tracy) Spencer and Becky Sue (James) Majkszak; grandchildren Brandy, Mike Jr, Sarah, Laura, Addelyn, Vera, Julie, Jake, Carrie Sue, Angie, Eric, Jason, Jenifer, Scott, Kazen, Jonathan, Patrick and Richard; and sister Ruth (Douglas) Newell. Mary was also blessed with many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Hal (Bud) Spencer, parents, brothers Noah and Thomas and sister Carol.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.