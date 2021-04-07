Age 64, of West Branch, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Mid-Michigan Hospital in West Branch.
Funeral services will take place at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel in Ovid, at 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, with the Rev. Andy Croel officiating. Burial will take place at Middlebury Township Cemetery.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 8, with family present from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Wanda was born in Manistique June 23, 1956, the daughter of Charles “Chet” and Irene Marion (Sebeck) Cripps. On Dec. 31, 1978, Wanda married Richard Glenn Vincent in Omer.
The most important thing to Wanda was her family. She loved gardening, especially her flowers, bird watching and her pack of rambunctious chihuahuas.
Wanda was a radiology aide for many years and was a hard-working woman, always willing to lend a hand wherever there was need.
Wanda is survived by her husband Richard; children Roger (Nancy) Vincent, Sheryl (Mike) Richardson, Sally Vincent, LeeAnna (John) Kennedy, Arthur “Tommy” Swarthout Jr., Jay (Janaya) Swarthout, Trent Vincent and Sheena (Chad) LePard; many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings Fred Cripps, Mel Cripps, Sandy Cripps, Tina Cripps, Denise Fay, Abe Cripps and Mary Cripps; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Sylvia; son Richie Jr.; infant siblings Mary and Joseph; and siblings Charles Jr., William, Brenda and Cheryl.
Memorials may be made to the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians, 7500 Odawa Circle, Harbor Springs, MI 49740.
Online condolences may be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
