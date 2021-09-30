Marie Burpee

Age 91, of New Lothrop, passed away early Tuesday morning, Sept. 28, 2021, at her home.
Marie was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Aug. 8, 1930. She moved to Pleasantville, New Jersey, at a young age and lived there with her family of 11, attending Holy Spirit school where she was a drum majorette in high school. She worked on the boardwalk at Taylor Pork Roll and later at the Electric Company, until she met and married the love of her life, Jerry. He was a sailor stationed in New Jersey and their courtship included roller skate dancing and visiting the shore. They married and eventually moved back to Jerry’s hometown in Michigan.
From their humble married housing apartment at Michigan State University, to the family farm in New Lothrop, to the Livonia home where they raised their five children and then finally back to the farm, Marie always kept a beautiful home while volunteering in the school library, sewing everything from Boy Scout patches to entire outfits, making the best school treats, and ensuring that she never missed a birthday or special occasion.
There are rumors she never slept and it’s likely true that she missed a night more than once, but she was always impeccably dressed and had a smile on her face.
Marie loved square dancing, puzzles, painting ceramics, game nights with the families, traveling, and attending Power Squadron events with Jerry.
She enjoyed her job with a publishing company in Livonia, where they produced craft magazines that gave her the inspiration for many of her ceramics projects. Marie was the ultimate gift wrapper, often using tricks to throw off the recipient’s guess of what may be inside and there was no such thing as too much Scotch tape. Christmas presents were wrapped and stacked weeks in advance at the Burpee house, labeled with Marie’s secret numbering system, to be magically replaced with name tags on Christmas morning.
In recent years, Marie never missed a euchre night with the ladies club and was often a winner. She loved the company of her family and enjoyed visiting with them to hear stories of their sports, academic, FFA and careers. She was immensely proud of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, especially trips out to New Jersey to see her family, where she and her siblings would reminisce about good times and bad, look at old photos, and try to remember who was what age when they lived in which house in Pleasantville.
She is survived by her children Linda Burpee, of LaPorte, Texas, Carol (Joe) Eveland, of Grand Haven, Sharlene Timmons, of New Lothrop, Denise Gagnon (Homer Bennett), of Corunna, and Gerald (Sheri) Burpee, of Linden; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings Catherine (Ray) Kelly, John Angier and Joanne (Jim) Hill; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas Michael Sr. and Caroline Josephine (Welsh) Angier; beloved husband of 56 years Jerry; and siblings Thomas Angier Jr., Jean Angier, Dorothy Sheeran, Caroline “Peggy” Casteen and Betty Wessler.
Family and friends will say goodbye at her memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Chesaning. The Rev. Bill Gruden will officiate.
Marie’s family will welcome guests from 9 a.m. until the Mass Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association of Michigan, Disabled American Veterans, your local VFW or the charity of your choice.
You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
