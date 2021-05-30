Age 68, of Hale, passed away Nov. 11, 2020.
She is survived by her beloved husband Timothy H. Butterfield; loving children Becky (Martin) Clinard and their son Mitchell, all of Kalamazoo, and Randy (Brandi) Schneider and their children Gavin and Hayleigh, all of Otter Lake; stepchildren Amy (Chad) Merrihew, Timothy Jason Butterfield, Joe Butterfield and Barbara (Justin) Smith; many step grandchildren; mother Ruth Wright; siblings Tom Wright, Marilyn Shelp and Keith Wright; and many nieces and nephews.
Melody Butterfield was preceded in death by her father Herbert Wright and previous husband William Hughson.
Melody was born on Nov. 11, 1952, in Flint to Herbert and Ruth (Smith) Wright. She graduated from Corunna High School, where she played the trumpet and enjoyed being a majorette. She enjoyed 4-H with her siblings and had a love for horses which spanned her entire life.
Melody was a homemaker for her children during their early years and began working at Becker Manufacturing, which was later acquired by Johnson Controls, on the assembly line. By the end of her career, she had worked up the chain to become quality control manager specializing in paint.
Melody and Tim enjoyed fishing, playing cards, going to the casino and loved spending time with their family. She had a passion for lighthouses and had a special place in her heart for the Grand Haven Lighthouse.
Melody was fiercely devoted to her family and friends. She had a sacrificial and giving heart, a selfless personality, a huge smile and an infectious laugh. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren baking, catching bugs and butterflies, then later watching them participate in wrestling, dance, softball, cheer, hockey and lacrosse. Although not a member of a church, she was a believer and follower of the Lord Jesus Christ, and had the hope of eternal life.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Spring of Life Community Church (6080 Fulton Street, Mayville, Michigan 48744) with The Revs. James and Chad Hampton officiating. The family will receive guests at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Online condolences may be shared at bureshfuneralhomes.com.
