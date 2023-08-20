Gerald ‘Jake’ D. Frazee

Age 75, of Morrice, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at his home.
Born on July 11, 1948, in Belding, he was the beloved son of Ernest and Catherine Frazee. Growing up on a farm, Jake developed a profound love for the land and all it had to offer. One of his early lessons in life was milking cows, an experience that instilled in him a strong work ethic and an appreciation for the simple joys of life. After graduating from Portland High School in 1966, Jake answered the call to serve his country. He joined the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, stationed in Germany from 1968 to 1973. Upon his return home, Jake embarked on a 32-year career with General Motors where he was a dedicated “jack of all trades”. In the May of 1984, he married the love of his life, Tammy (Willnow) Frazee. Their union was a beacon of love and support, creating countless cherished memories. An avid outdoorsman, he sought solace in fishing and hunting and took pleasure in cultivating a bountiful garden. Jake will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
