Age 69, of Lewiston, formerly of Owosso, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family following a brief and courageous cancer battle.
Due to current mandates regarding public gatherings, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be planned at a later date.
Norma Jean was born in Owosso Jan. 6, 1951, the daughter of Harry and Ethel (Zambori) Nohel.
Norma married her high school sweetheart, Billy Lee Harper Sr., April 25, 1970, and they marked nearly 50 years of marriage.
Norma’s sunny personality and smiling face was a regular sight at the VG’s of Owosso deli counter, and then also at Family Fare of Lewiston after she and Bill made their up north house their permanent home. She was with Spartan Nash Corporation a total of 28 years, and retired in 2013.
Norma was an avid outdoor enthusiast. She loved her daily nature walks with a special affinity for bird watching, especially from her numerous hummingbird feeders. She also rediscovered a love for camping with friends and family, and enjoyed several trips over the last few years.
Family was first and foremost the biggest treasure of her life. She cherished her grandchildren, Jared, Brendan, Chloe, Lauren and Caroline above all, doting on them, baking with and for them, and attending their special events.
Norma is survived by her children Gregory Harper (Heather) of Ovid and Billy Harper Jr. (Kristine) of Owosso; five grandchildren; brother Francis (Betty) Nohel of Sanford; sister Charlene Skok (Rick) of Owosso; sister-in-law Sandy Nohel of Owosso; brother-in-law Robert (Bonnie) Harper of Owosso; and several loved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother John Nohel, sister-in-law Cathy Nohel and brother Thomas Nohel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Heartland Hospice Care at 564 Progress St., West Branch, MI 48661, (866) 248-0253.
To leave online condolences for the family, visit Norma Jean’s obituary at nelson-house.com.
