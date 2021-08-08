Age 77, of Owosso, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021.
Memorial services will be held at 11 am Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Walden officiating. Military honors will follow. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
He was born Sept. 1, 1943, in Hastings, Nebraska, the son of Jack W. and R. Virginia (Rodgers) Hard.
Charles moved to Lansing when he was 6 months old. His family lived there until 1949 when they moved to Saginaw. He grew up in Saginaw and was a Scout in his father’s troop.
He graduated from Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw, class of 1961. He played football for three years. Charles obtained an associate’s degree in science from Delta College in 1968. He went on to attend Western Michigan University and studied geology.
Charles proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He mostly was stationed on the island of Okinawa, Japan.
He moved to Owosso, and worked at Georgia Pacific in productions and sales for 26 years. Charles served as president of the United Steelworkers Union for several years.
After his retirement he enjoyed traveling and pursuing his most treasured activity, fishing. He spent many hours writing music on his guitar.
Charles loved his summers that were spent in Missanabie, Canada, fishing. He made many friends there and caught several of his best catches there, which
are now mounted on his walls.
Charles loved many aspects of life, his family, his pets, taking photos, and of course fishing.
Charles married Catherine (Kim, McCaffrey) Hard in Corunna on June 8, 2006.
Charles is survived by his wife Catherine Hard; stepchildren Angel Wagner, Scott McCaffrey, Barb (Chris) Caudle, and Gary (Shelly) Cook; grandchildren Amber (Casey) Garfi, Josh (Fota) Caudle and Jacob Caudle; great-grandchildren Jenna, Garrett, Christopher, Elana, Ari and Ellie; sisters Jacqueline (Gary) Townsend and Vivienne (Daniel) Hubbell; brother James Hard; nephews Steven, Scott and Jacob Huffman; and nieces Leslie Baryza and Katie Townsend.
He was predeceased by his previous wife Shirley and his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Veterans of Foreign Wars, Shiawassee Hospice, and Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.