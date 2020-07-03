Age 50, of Chesaning, recently of Perry, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Mark was born March 26, 1970, a son of Charles and Judy (Maike) Cooper. He was a 1988 graduate of Bedford High School and attended Baker College. Mark was employed at Hungry Howie’s in Perry for the past four years. He enjoyed gaming, computers and playing guitar and drums. Mark was a Gift of Life donor.
Surviving are his parents Charles and Judy Cooper of Owosso; siblings Chuck (ChoiMi) Cooper of Tacoma, Washington, Gary (Renee) Cooper of Chesaning, Sheila (Mike) Potter of New Lothrop, Doug (Becky) Cooper of Chesaning, Tom (Rose) Cooper of Owosso, and Joe (Amy) Cooper of Ovid; many nieces and nephews; and former wife Tammy Cooper of Alabama. He was preceded in death by a nephew, Michael Charles Potter.
Memorial services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, at the Easton Church of Christ, 3477 Easton Road, in Owosso. The Rev. Terry Strickler will be officiating and it will be an outdoor service. The family will receive visitors on Monday starting at 10 a.m. until time of service. Private inurnment will be at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to the family or the American Heart Association. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
