Age 65, of Owosso, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, 520 W. Main St. in Owosso.
Graveside services will take place at 2:30 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Owosso.
Rick was born in Owosso March 18, 1955, the son of Clifford J. and Theresa M. (Burch) Wing. Rick graduated from Owosso High School in 1976 and was employed with the Secretary of State Office and State of Michigan for almost 30 years.
Rick was well known in Owosso as “Owosso High’s greatest sports fan.” He followed all sports, but was particularly passionate about football and basketball. When he retired from the state of Michigan, he came back to Owosso High School to keep stats for the basketball team and never wanted to miss a game, home or away.
Rick is survived by his siblings Janet (Daniel) Girdwood, Randall and Deborah Wing; niece Laurie Girdwood; nephews Dan (Yuko) Girdwood, Samuel Wing, Alexander Wing and Matthew Wing; and great-nephew Tai Girdwood.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford James and Theresa Wing.
Rick will be dearly missed by his family and the Owosso community.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Rick Wing’s name may be made to Owosso High School Athletic Department. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
