Age 86, of Oakley, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at her home.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Henderson with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
Norma was born April 25, 1933, in Athens, Illinois, the daughter of Lawrence William and Olive Francis (Rosso) Babcock.
Norma was a member of the Red Hat Society “Queen Jean” Gone with the Wind Chapter.
She married Thomas N. Teichman in November 1973.
Norma spent her years as an industrial seamstress.
Norma is survived by her daughter Cindy Alliss; stepdaughter Lisa Teichman Sullivan; daughter-in-law Brenda Faucher; grandchildren Erica Alliss, Alison Knezek, William Alliss Jr., Jordan Alliss and Nathan Alliss; 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Thomas Teichman; sons Stephen, William and Dennis Alliss, and Timothy Glass; and stepson Greg Teichman.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
