Jon Charles Alden

Age 78, of Bancroft, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at Sparrow Hospital.
Jon was born Sept. 24, 1944, in Denver, Colorado, his parents were John Hinkley Alden and Marion (Sterner) Alden.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 6:45 pm
Jon went to high school in Benton Harbor and attended Central Michigan University, attaining a master’s degree in aquatic biology. After receiving his degree, he was drafted into the Army and served as a disease researcher during the Vietnam war. Before leaving for his assignment, he married Meroe Ruth Wernette in 1969. After service, he worked in Pennsylvania doing environmental impact studies and aquatic research. He later went back to school and attained his teaching degree. He taught special education for Ovid-Elsie schools and Bath area schools until he retired.
Jon and Meroe divorced in 1981, and he married Sharon Kay (Devoe) Bizoe in 1989.
He is survived by his wife Sharon; children Kaona Martell, Jack (Ashley) Alden and Jaime (Michael) Nauta; sister Suzanne (Werner) Anger; grandchildren Anika Martell, Aiden Martell, Claire Nauta, Ellie Nauta and Jorja Alden; and many loving family and friends.
Jon was an avid outdoor enthusiast. His passion was hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed gardening and building things. Jon was an expert storyteller. He had a sharp memory and never forgot a fact or anything he heard. He loved spending time at the cabin in Baldwin, where he would hunt and fish, and enjoyed the tranquility of nature there whenever he could.
A private graveside memorial will be held with immediate family.
Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to Michigan United Conservation Club.
