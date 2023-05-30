Marcelyn ‘Marcie’ Jean White

Age 86, of Lennon, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023.
A celebration of life service will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Ray White officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$19.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$55.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$104.00
|for 182 days
|One Year
|$197.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$54.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$118.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Age 86, of Lennon, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023.
A celebration of life service will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Ray White officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the service Thursday, at the funeral home.
Marcelyn was born Aug. 22, 1936, in NorthStar, the daughter of Donald and Lillian (Krepps) Dillsworth.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1954.
Marcelyn was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Lennon. She was a part of many bowling leagues, square dancing club and monthly card club. Marcie spent her time going on bus trips, shopping trips and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She married Frank White in Lennon on April 9, 1955.
Marcelyn worked at Corunna Public Schools for several years as a paraprofessional.
Marcelyn is survived by her husband Frank White; daughter Lori (Mike) Baker; grandchildren Allison (Adam) Wilkinson, Alaina (Jay) Jecks, Troy (Brittany) White, John (Emily) White and Brad White; great-grandchildren Dylan Jecks, Camryn Jecks, Colton White, Brooklynn White, JJ White and Eleanor White; along with several other loving family and friends, especially her best friends that were more like sisters Joyce Dillsworth and Sandy Speers.
She was predeceased by her son Nick White; parents Donald and Lillian Dillsworth; and brothers Don, Bob and Nolan Dillsworth.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital or Heart to Heart Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.