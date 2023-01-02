Shirley McCoy Burgess

Age 87, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today Jan. 2, at the funeral home. The service will be live streamed on Nelson-House Funeral Home FaceBook for those who can not attend in person.
Shirley was born March 23, 1935 in Owosso, the daughter of Russell and Sylvia (Ford) McCoy. She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1953. She married Buryl Burgess in Saginaw on Sept. 27, 1980.
Shirley was a homemaker, restaurant owner and bookkeeper through the years. She was also the past president of the Michigan Women’s 600 Club and a volunteer at Memorial Healthcare.
Shirley was a gifted artist. She enjoyed writing poetry, authoring the book “Rhymes and Reasons.” She also composed the song “Dreamland”, which she recorded for all of her grandchildren.
She loved playing Bingo and card games, golf and most sports. Above all, she loved spending time with her adoring family. Shirley had a heart of gold, an infectious smile and a life full of laughter.
She will be sorely missed by all who loved her.
Shirley is survived by her children Debbie Cater, Penny Amidon (Dennis Ferrier), Thomas (Corinna) Payne, Timothy Payne and Kip (Karen) McCoy; stepchildren Christine (Paul) Frazier, Diane (Kirk) Kesekes, Denise (Martin) Becar and Dan (Sue) Burgess; in addition to more than 50 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister Linda (Bob) Galloway.
She was predeceased by her parents; sister Nancy; and brothers James and Patrick.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
