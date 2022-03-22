Sue Ann Smith

Age 73, went home to be with Jesus Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
She was born Nov. 23, 1948, in Durand . She graduated from Durand High School in 1966. Sue taught jazz, tap and ballet dance classes in her own studio in Durand. She worked as a teacher’s aide for Corunna Public Schools, outside sales rep for Office Products in Owosso, as a tour agent for Indian Trails and safety assistant at Davis Cartage in Corunna. Sue sang in the Chesaning Showboat Chorus for many years.
She married Harold “Smitty” Smith Sept. 6, 1991. She was a member of the Village Church in Byron.
Her children and grandchildren knew her unconditional love. Her family and friends were the joy of her life, second only for her love of God.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother Walter and Florence (Mott) Kittle; sisters Beverly (Marv) Nelson and Walda Maynard; and brother Richard Kittle.
She is survived by her husband Harold (Fred) “Smitty” Smith of Corunna; sons David Hamlett, Jr. of Corunna, Christian Hamlett of Lansing and Darren (Lesa) Smith of Britton; daughter Ingrid Walker of Holland; grandchildren Karly (Drew) Montague of West Olive, Jon-Christian Hamlett of DeWitt and Caitlynn Smith of Syracuse, New York; sister-in law Mary Kittle of Durand; numerous nieces and nephews in several states; and significant family friends Kimberly (Steve) Metzer and Erica Hollenback.
The family wishes to thank Memorial Healthcare ER and ICU staff for compassionate and professional service while under their care. Abby, Donna and Missy are absolute angels.
Per Sue’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. A future memorial service to be decided at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the USO.
As Sue would say, “Angels guard you.”
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
