Age 78, of Morrice, passed away after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
Gene was born Jan. 19, 1943, to Lyle and Margaret (Jones) Morey in Mecosta. Gene attended Perry High School. After school, he worked as a hammer man for 26 years at Lindell Drop Forge in Lansing. He then worked for Bekum America in Williamston for 10 years before retiring.
Gene married Linda Nearing July 9, 1977. He loved to go camping with his grandchildren and being involved with the all-color tractor club, as well as riding his Harley-Davidson with the Moose Lodge. He was a man of many talents when it came to building things with metal and wood, and often donated his time and knowledge to others.
His love, sense of humor and storytelling will live on in all of our hearts. His favorite thing for many years was dressing up as Santa Claus for all the grand and great-grandkids (even though they figured it out). Gene also loved meeting and conversing with friends every morning at the Perry McDonalds for many years.
Gene is survived by his wife Linda; son Kevin Morey, of Morrice; daughter Kelli (Andy) Markell, of Farwell, Kay (John Patterson) Morey, of Eaton Rapids, and Larry Morey, of Morrice; grandchildren Shanda (Dave) Greco, of Grand Ledge, Kara (Jeff Keizer Fechko) Gutting, of Fenton, Kendra (Drew) Nanasy, of Perry, Kerstin (Tony) Rasch, of Corunna, Josh (Ashton Morris) Gutting, of Shaftsburg, Jesse Morey, of Flint, and Brandyn Morey, of San Jose, California; great-grandchildren Laurica, Benjamin, Francesca Greco, Tenley and Sutton Nanasy; siblings Connie Keesler, of Bancroft, and Terry Woodbury, of East Lansing; brother-in-law Larry (Cathy) Rose, of Colorado; sister-in-law Phyllis (Ron) Rockwell, of Laingsburg; and many nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by both his parents; siblings Arlene Locke, Linda Anderson, Bonnie Capen, Bruce Morey and Brenda Willson; and daughters Lori Shooter and Kitti Morey.
Per Eugene’s wishes, cremation has taken place.
Arrangements were entrusted to Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
