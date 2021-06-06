Helen J. Thomas

Age 95, originally from Lansing, who had lived in Charlotte and the Durand areas, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Sparrow Health System in Lansing.
Helen was bon in Lansing Jan. 11, 1925, the daughter of Hallis and Mildred (Apple) Lett. She married Albert E. Thomas Dec. 22, 1942; he predeceased her in death in December 2001.
Helen loved to sew and passed that skill on to her daughter. She was a perfectionist and could do almost anything she put her mind to, except drive. In 1982 she obtained her GED from Charlotte High School. She was a member of the Durand United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her daughter Kathy (Mike) Lincoln; grandchildren Peggy (Matt) Shepard, Beth (Andy) Reichert, Holly (Mike) Stanton and Eric Thomas; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and daughter-in-law Barb Thomas.
She was predeceased by her husband Al, daughter Lesley and son Bill.
Memorials are suggested to WKAR Talking Book at 283 Communications Arts Building, MSU, E. Lansing, MI 48824.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Deepdale Cemetery in Lansing. The Rev. John Walworth will officiate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.