Age 46, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Ascension-Genesys in Grand Blanc.
Funeral services will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the service at the funeral home.
Todd was born July 25, 1976 in Owosso, the son of Gary and Diana (Shilling) Swartz.
Todd was affectionately called Doodle. That’s how everyone knew him. He loved to listen to and discover music. He was in a punk band for several years. He loved to write, paint and sketch. He loved golf (where he once got a hole in one!). He played on the JV golf team in High School. He graduated from Owosso High School in 1994. Doodle loved watching U of M and Lions Football and Detroit Tigers Baseball. He adored his house plants. He enjoyed taking care of his parents and making sure they still got to do the things they enjoyed.
Todd is survived by his father Gary Swartz; the love of his life, Amy Lashaway; aunts and uncles Debbie and Bud Caswell, Laurie and Ed Quirk, Ron Chaka, Donna Carter, Janice and Jan Ariss, Pamela and Jim Rainey, Rick and Judy Shilling and Judy Ward; cousins Mandy, Tim, Steve, Krista, Jeff, Steve, Kevin, Jonathan, Mike, Diane, Melanie and Chris; Doug, Shannon, Robbie, Emily, Sydney, Lucas, Lindsey and countless other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his mother Diana Swartz, aunt Leanne Chaka, uncle Bob Swartz, uncle Steven Swartz, grandmother Elizabeth Swartz, grandfather Al Swartz, cousins Marci Barclay and Eddie Quirk and grandmother Rita Rubelman.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The Shiawassee Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
