Age 81, of Holton formerly of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon.
A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Fluvanna was born June 21, 1938, the daughter of Robert and Alice (Martin) Aldrich.
She graduated from Avondale High School in Troy. Fluvanna enjoyed playing Bingo, dancing, taking rides on country roads and she especially looked forward to family get-togethers and reunions.
Fluvanna retired from the Michigan State University as a laundry attendant.
She is survived by her children Dale (Teresa) Fogus, Roxann Koslowski and Renea Koslowski; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and other loving family members and friends.
Fluvanna was predeceased by her husbands Harry Fogus and Larry Koslowski, and son Dean Fogus.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
