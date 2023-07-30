Mary Margaret (Szakal) Piper

A loving and gentle soul, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Lansing.
Born on April 11, 1936, Mary was known for her generosity and the warmth she brought into the lives of those around her.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel at 214 S. Main St. in Perry. Burial will follow at Fremont Cemetery in Bancroft.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 31, and 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 1, at the funeral home.
Mary was a proud graduate of Byron High School, class of 1954. She furthered her education with some college courses in business. Her professional journey led her to a fulfilling career as a bank manager, where she was respected and admired for her dedicated work ethic and compassionate nature.
A resident of Bancroft for many years, Mary was a dedicated member of the Methodist Church, where she found great comfort and community. On June 25, 1955, she married the love of her life, Thomas Piper, at the Bancroft United Methodist Church. Their marriage was a beautiful testament to their enduring love, until Thomas’s passing in 1990.
Mary was a devoted mother to her five children, Sandy Piper, Thomas Jr. (JoAnn) Piper, John (Kim) Piper, Stacy (Christopher) Piper-Harris and the late James Piper. She found immeasurable joy in her role as a grandmother to 11 grandchildren and a great-grandmother to 19 great-grandchildren. Her family was her pride and joy, and she cherished the time spent with them, especially during family dinners where she would lead them in prayer and was sure to include everyone in the room. Her love for her family was evident in every aspect of her life.
Mary also leaves behind her loving sisters Julia Pavich, Esther Fisher and Susan Godfrey; and her sister-in-law Marge Szakal.
She was predeceased by her brother William Szakal and sister Emma Jensen.
The bond she shared with her siblings was a source of strength and happiness in her life, and she will be deeply missed by them.
Mary was a woman of many passions. She found tranquility in tending to her flowers, going on adventures with her daughters, such as the 127 yard sale, and traveling with her sisters and friends. She was also a fantastic cook, her recipes often becoming the highlight of family gatherings.
As we remember Mary, we celebrate a life well-lived, filled with love, generosity and a deep devotion to family. Her spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those she loved and those who loved her. We honor her legacy by striving to embody the same qualities of love, gentleness and generosity that she exemplified throughout her life.
In honor of Mary, please consider monetary donations to the Stoneleigh Residence 3411 Stoneleigh Dr. Lansing, MI 48910.
Condolences, memories and pictures can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
