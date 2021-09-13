Eric Michael Reath

Age 40, loving father, son, brother and friend, of Corunna, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Jerry Waldon officiating. Burial will follow at Wilkinson Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson-House Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the service at the church.
Eric was the son of Michael and Patricia (Galloway) Reath, and was born Jan. 17, 1981, in Grand Rapids.
He was a graduate of Corunna High School, class of 2000, and as he was raised in the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, he continued to attend as an adult.
Eric was an avid sports enthusiast, playing himself and watching his brother play, as well as watching his favorite team, the University of Michigan.
He was a hard worker, working construction as a roofer and working on the farm, which was his passion.
For those who knew Eric, he was a free spirit always looking at the brighter side of what life had to offer, even after his life changed six years ago. He never had just one best friend; everyone he knew or knew him was a best friend.
All in all, Eric cherished his family, especially his children, Emmah and Landon. They were his life.
Eric is survived by his children; parents Mike and Patricia Reath; brother Kevin (Tracy) Reath; nieces Everly and Ivy; grandma Eloise Reath; and aunts, uncles, cousins and loving friends.
He was predeceased by grandparents Jim Reath and James (Mary Agnes) Galloway.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family to set up a memorial fund honoring Eric Reath.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
