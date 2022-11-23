Age 71, of Lewiston, formerly of Owosso, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Visitation will be hosted by Nelson House Funeral Home, Owosso Chapel 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, with immediate family in attendance.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Age 71, of Lewiston, formerly of Owosso, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Visitation will be hosted by Nelson House Funeral Home, Owosso Chapel 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, with immediate family in attendance.
A celebration of life service will follow at 6 p.m .with the Rev. Joel Kotrch officiating.
Billy Lee was born in Owosso on Jan. 13, 1951, son of Robert Harper and Erma (Kirby). A graduate of Owosso High school, he married his cherished high school sweetheart Norma Jean (Nohel) on April 25, 1970 and marked nearly 50 years of marriage before her passing April 5, 2020.
A “30 and out” GM retiree, as a heavy machine operator in their Lansing Steel Plant, Billy has been enjoying retirement since 2000.
Bill literally never met a stranger he didn’t like. He made friends everywhere he went and could always be counted on to brighten your day with his happy-go-lucky personality, outgoing nature, legendary hugs and sense of humor. The kindest soul, he had a generous spirit and was always the first to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
As a “jack of all trades” he could fix just about anything and, if not, he would figure it out! Billy was an outdoorsman through and through, with a special talent for creating epic bonfires. You would find him outside more often than not; enjoying camping, fishing, hunting, stoking a fire, cutting wood, building things, fixing things and tending his beloved wife’s flower beds around their treasured up-north home.
The joy of his life was family and enjoying all his hobbies with those he loved; his sons, grandkids and his buddies that were like family. A recent milestone he was so proud of was seeing his first grandchild get married earlier this year.
Bill is survived by his children Gregory Harper (Heather) of Ovid and Billy Harper Jr. (Kristine) of Owosso; five adored grandchildren Jared, Brendan (Sydney), Chloe, Lauren and Caroline; brother Robert (Bonnie) Harper of Owosso; brother-in-law Francis (Betty) Nohel of Sanford; sister-in-law Charlene Skok (Rick) of Owosso; sister-in-law Sandy Nohel of Owosso; and several loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his “sweetheart” wife Norma Jean Harper, both parents, brother-in-law John Nohel, sister-in-law Cathy Nohel, brother-in-law Thomas Nohel and infant sister Violet.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.