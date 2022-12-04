Eloise Irene Kreml

Entered her eternal rest on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, surrounded by her family and friends at Wildwoods Assisted Living in Corunna. She was 77.
Eloise was best known for her commitment to feed the hungry, clothe the needy, and look after the sick, consistent with her faith as a follower of Jesus Christ. This reputation was earned through years of providing healthcare to the indigent and elderly, cooking for summer church camps and other public events, and accepting the title of “Mom” from a diverse set of children who were frequently resident guests in her home. Prior to retiring to Wildwoods, Eloise worked as a hospice caregiver for the Chippewa Country Health Department and other healthcare providers. She also led the mission of Mackety Memorial Church of the Nazarene on the Reservation of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa for more than 29 years – first in partnership with her husband Russell and then for more than a decade after his death. She took great pride in her comfort foods and baked goods which were renowned at various summer church camps – including Ola Camp (Ashley, MI), Napoleon Pilgrim Camp (Napoleon, MI), The Maybee Camp (Maybee, MI), and Lower Light Camp (Vicksburg, MI) — and at least weekly at the Mackety Memorial Church.
Her life was marked by this service to others from the beginning. Eloise was born on Oct. 8, 1945, in Tustin, Michigan, to Rev. Merle and Maxine (Helmboldt) Wing. She was active early in their work of hospitality and caregiving at various institutions, including Athens Indian Church and Camp. After completing her primary education at a rural one-room schoolhouse, she graduated high school from Kirkland Bible Institute and studied nursing at Monroe Community College. She met her sweetheart while working with her mother in the kitchen at a church camp in the summer of 1968 and they were married at LaSalle Gospel Tabernacle in Monroe, Michigan on Oct. 18, 1969. They continued their life of service together at various churches and missions in Indiana, Ontario, and Michigan.
Left to cherish her memory are her four children, Marlene (Ted) Webster, of Owosso, Michigan; Mark (Rebecca), of Peebles, Ohio; Christine (Mark) Davis, of Gallagher, West Virginia; and Daryl (CariAnne), of Sudbury, Massachusetts, and thirteen grandchildren: Allen and Abigail Webster, Karrington (Travis) Ackerman, Hanna, Hope, Ben, and Drew Kreml, Reuben Davis, and Elias, Gregory, Arabella, Andrew, and Isaac Kreml; brother Dan (Marcella) Wing of Harrah, Oklahoma; sister Yvonne (Mike) Hatfield of Cadillac, Michigan; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family and friends.
Greeting her on the other side were her husband Russell, her parents, her brothers Paul and Dale, infant siblings Donald and Melody, and grandson Noah Kreml.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. today, Dec. 4 at Nelson House Funeral Home in Owosso, with music and memory sharing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, at the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Jerry Walden officiating. Burial services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, at the Greenwood Cemetery near Marion, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shiawassee Hope, shiawasseehope.org, to honor Eloise’s commitment to feed the hungry, clothe the needy, and look after the sick.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
