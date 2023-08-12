Robert Ivan

Age 90, of New Lothrop, passed away Thursday, Aug. 10, at Westfall AFC, in Montrose.
A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug 14, at St. Michael’s Maple Grove with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in New Lothrop, with a luncheon at St Michael’s gym fellowship hall.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at McGeehan Funeral Homes New Lothrop Chapel.
Robert (Bob) was born on Nov. 27, 1932, the son of the late Anthony and Mary (Rejman) Ivan in Owosso. In 1955, Bob married Betty Hudecek, his wife of 66 years. He was a loving father to three children, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
After graduating from Chesaning High School Bob attended Michigan Agriculture College (MSU) for the two-year Ag Tech program. He was a farmer his entire life. He also worked at Roycraft, and winters at GM SPO, Anderson Tank as a welder and Aunt Janes Pickles rebuilding cucumber harvesters. He owned the Sundae Shack in New Lothrop for six years, where he created the ‘Big Bob’ hamburger. He was a 4-H co-leader, an Indian Guide Chief and a Shiawassee County Fair beef superintendent. He was active in a bowling league and a member of a card club for 50 years. He especially enjoyed working in his large garden. Bob was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church of Maple Grove.
Bob is survived by his children Patty (Nick) Birkmeier, Bob (Deb) Ivan and Dave (Barb) Ivan; grandchildren Tony (Lisa) Birkmeier, Amy (Alan) Snodgrass, Jim (Michele) Sowash, Brad (Vin Tupper) Ivan and Katie (Jake) Barnett; great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law Dr. Don Hudecek.
He is predeceased in death by his wife Betty, sister-in-law Mary Jane Hudecek and his parents.
A special thank you to the workers at Westfall AFC, and the nurses and staff from Heart-to-Heart Hospice, especially Alisha, for their kind care.
